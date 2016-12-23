Scar Removal Cream To Receive Updated Vision Statement By Manufacturer

SmoothRx announced this week that a new vision statement for their scar removal cream is in development.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx scar removal cream was first sold on Amazon.com nearly two years ago. During that time, the cream has gained a loyal customer base and become the [#1 scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_wvgwybB0MYYFR) on Amazon. To celebrate the upcoming anniversary of the product launch, SmoothRx announced this week that a new vision statement for the company is in development.



"Over the past two years, our company has grown and learned quite a bit from our loyal customers," said Smooth Rx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "We want to draw on this knowledge and on feedback from our customers to craft a new vision statement that will help guide our company into a strong future." Customers are asked to provide input for the new vision statement by contacting SmoothRx on their corporate website, which can be found at www.smoothrx.com.



The SmoothRx scar removal cream has a pleasant, natural scent and is made with all-natural ingredients, including aloe, olive oil, rose hip seed oil, cocoa butter, mango butter and more. The scar removal cream can help fade current scars caused by acne, scars, surgery or stretch marks. In addition to fading current scars, the moisturizing properties of the SmoothRx scar removal cream helps hydrate the skin, improving the elasticity, which can help prevent new scars from forming.



SmoothRx scar removal cream is sold exclusively on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G), and is currently priced at $19.95. Free shipping is provided for any purchase over $49.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





