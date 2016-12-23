Inflatable Flamingo Float By Teddy Shake Beats Review Goal For Holiday Season

Teddy Shake announced that their top-selling inflatable flamingo float has beat their review goal this month, reaching two hundred reviews for the float since its launch in September.

(firmenpresse) - Since the September launch of their [inflatable flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float, Teddy Shake has broken sales records and has now beat customer review projections by receiving 200 reviews within these past three months. Not only has the Teddy Shake float received 200 reviews, 100% of reviewers said they like their Teddy Shake float.



"We were excited about exceeding sales projection, but to receive 200 reviews from satisfied customers in such a short window of time, this means so much to us," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Without our customers, we don't have a product. These customers enjoy our product, have fun with our inflatable flamingo and are excited to share their experience with others. This is simply fantastic."



The Teddy Shake inflatable [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) is made of a high quality, bright pink vinyl. It measures 80-inches in length and is perfect for use on the river, at the lake, at the beach, in the pool, or as some customers have indicated, even indoors in the living room to lounge on.



A recent five-star reviewer wrote "This is an adorable float. It is brightly colored and absolutely huge. It takes a LONG time to blow up, so I highly recommend some sort of air pump. It has been a hit both in and out of the water. It has held up remarkably well in the time that we've had it. I highly recommend this if you are looking for a giant, fun float that kids and adults alike can enjoy!"



The Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo is sold exclusively on Amazon.com and is currently priced at $34.99. Free shipping is provided on any purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





