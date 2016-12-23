Condition monitoring integrated in any cloud-solution

(PresseBox) - talkingEnergy® ? our edge computing solution for predictive maintenance ? compatible to Microsoft Azure, SAP Hana & relayr.

talkingEnergy® offers transparency for machine?s condition, trender recognition & notification when anomalies happen.

Installation is non-invasive, can be done by an electrician within a few minutes and we enter any cloud-solution by SDKs.

