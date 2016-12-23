Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Overnight Closures

(firmenpresse) - HAMILTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users of closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge from December 19 to 31, 2016.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed overnight to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the following periods:

Please note that rush hour and marine traffic will not be affected.

This schedule may change because of weather conditions or logistical requirements. PSPC will publish notices regarding any schedule changes.

The closures are required as part of the project to replace the bridge's controls, drives and cables. The replacement of key components of the bridge's lift system will extend its serviceable life, meeting the needs of both marine and vehicular traffic in the area.

Safety is a top priority for PSPC during this project, and the Department thanks users for their patience.

Contacts:

For inquiries related to the project, contact:

David Pochylko

Regional Manager

Professional and Technical Services, Real Property

416-512-5977



Media inquiries should be directed to:

Media Relations, Ontario Region

PSPC

416-512-5550





Public Services and Procurement Canada

Firma: Public Services and Procurement Canada

Stadt: HAMILTON, ONTARIO





