Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Support Ecological Restoration In California

Dryland Wild Farming Systems, an ecological research and development group, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Lungs of Fruit, a trailblazing, ecological restoration effort, located in the Sierra Nevada Range in California.

Californias drought has claimed well over 70 million trees from drought-induced bark beetle infestations. In many communities of the central and southern Sierra Nevada range it is estimated that up to 80 percent of trees are actually dead. Lungs of Fruit (aka Pluvia Semini) is a ground-breaking crowdfunding campaign of ecological restoration, designed to inspire simple change in ideals towards food. The project hopes to test what it ancient thinking with bold innovations.



Californias drought has claimed well over 70 million trees from drought-induced bark beetle infestations. In many communities of the central and southern Sierra Nevada range it is estimated that up to 80 percent of trees are actually dead. Lungs of Fruit (aka Pluvia Semini) is a ground-breaking crowdfunding campaign of ecological restoration, designed to inspire simple change in ideals towards food. The project hopes to test what it ancient thinking with bold innovations.



We are seeding a future generation, and their way of life. We are taking responsibility for ourselves and choosing a free domain to live within. A freedom supported by localized food and residential wisdom. Said Lungs of Fruit project director Austin Wilkins. Following our immediate afforestation, the Sierra Foothills will begin to function more and more like lungs. Cleaning up vast volumes of air, while providing highly sustainable sources of food, medicine and other useful materials.



Pluvia Semini is laying the groundwork and catalyzing a green belt running up and down the state of California. The grassroots effort is based in the Sierra Nevada Foothills of Northern California and deploys hundreds of plant species throughout thousands of acres of Nevada County. During the fall, the organization, through its vast network of volunteers, distributes seeds directly to the land, preserving the plants pristine tap-root, to be far more tolerant of drought and other stressors. The organization has been vigilant in choosing native tree species for each climate that require zero irrigation, and no maintenance in general after seeding.





Pluvia Semini volunteers and team members live on site, directly within the project. Working in the forest with our primary tools being: soil, seed and rain. Our current infrastructure is lightweight and highly efficient, says Wilkins.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Lungs of Fruit Kickstarter campaign who pledge $24 or more will receive over 1000 seeds in a half ounce bag of a specified tree seed mix. Backers who pledge larger amounts will receive additional Rewards.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 13, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2gK1Ypr



