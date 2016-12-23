       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Monday, February 6, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' (TSX: BBU.UN)(NYSE: BBU) 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on Monday, February 6, 2017 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at .

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Conference Call will also be webcast live at and it will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on March 6, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-669-9658 or outside Canada & U.S. please call +1-604-674-8052 (password: 1008#).

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)(TSX: BAM.A)(EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to .

Contacts:
Brookfield Business Partners
Jennifer Ritchie


Director
416-956-5230



Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
