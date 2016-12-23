Date: Monday, February 6, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' (TSX: BBU.UN)(NYSE: BBU) 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.
These results will be released on Monday, February 6, 2017 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at .
To participate in the conference call please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Conference Call will also be webcast live at and it will be archived for future reference.
For those unable to participate in the conference call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on March 6, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-669-9658 or outside Canada & U.S. please call +1-604-674-8052 (password: 1008#).
Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)(TSX: BAM.A)(EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to .
Contacts:
Brookfield Business Partners
Jennifer Ritchie
Director
416-956-5230
Date: 12/23/2016 - 11:45
Language: English
News-ID 514690
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
Stadt: BROOKFIELD, NEWS
Number of hits: 31
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.036
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|180
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.