Spokesman Urges Christmas Travelers to Take a Handheld Flashlight for Safety

A record number of people will travel this year for the holidays and a spokesman for MJH Innovations urges them to take some safety measures.

(firmenpresse) - According to AAA, this year more than 103 million Americans will take to the roads and skies as they travel for the holidays. This marks the most travelers on record and is a 1.5 percent increase compared to last year. And all those people will travel between today, December 23 and Monday, January 2, 2017.



"Holiday travel should be fun," says a spokesman from MJH Innovations, a company that sells quality products for reasonable prices, including the My Pocket Lite LED Flashlight. "And the one thing people can do to ensure their trip is stress free is to take along a handheld flashlight in case of an emergency."



And most experts agree. In fact, AAA expects to rescue about 980,000 travelers this year because of flat tires, dead batteries, and being locked out of their cars. The organization recommends that travelers have their cars inspected before hitting the road and prepare an emergency road kit that includes a flashlight.



"A good quality flashlight can help in emergency situations by providing sufficient light, and if the flashlight comes with a belt clip or wrist lanyard, it will allow travelers to use it hands free while changing a tire or flagging down help. You just never know when you'll hit unexpected weather or a power outage as you travel."



In addition to flashlights, AAA suggests checking windshield wipers and checking tires before hitting the road. Other things that are recommend for an emergency road kit are snack foods, water, any necessary medications, and a cell phone.



About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make people's lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldn't cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.





http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1



MJH Innovations

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1

