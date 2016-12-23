DiaMedica Announces Name Change to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Change to better represent expanding therapeutic product pipeline

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- DiaMedica Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DMA)(OTCQB: DMCAF) announced today it will change its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

"We are strategically focused on developing therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs," said Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica. "Our new name will better reflect our positioning in targeting multiple diseases with our groundbreaking work with recombinant proteins for patients suffering with painful and debilitating conditions. Throughout 2017 we will be announcing more information of our pioneering work being done in this area."

The Company anticipates the name change to take effect on Friday, December 29, 2016.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "DMA" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "DMCAF".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements made in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking information that involves risk and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address DiaMedica's expectations, should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's exercise of business judgment as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used in this document, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and words of similar import, are intended to identify any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect a current view of future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as contained in DiaMedica's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, all of which are available on SEDAR (). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. DiaMedica undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events, unless required by law. Although management believes that expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these expectations will materialize.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.

