K92 Receives Renewal of Exploration License 1341

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE: KNT)(OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to announce it has received a 2 year renewal on Exploration License 1341 ("EL 1341") as per its application to the Mineral Resources Authority of Papua New Guinea. The renewal is valid until June 20, 2018.

EL 1341 covers a total area of 146.8 sq km and is located to the south of Mining Lease 150. Earlier this year, K92 completed a helicopter reconnaissance survey of EL 1341 with a goal of identifying and photographing various slips, alteration zones, areas of old and current workings and other features of geologic interest. This survey identified up to 50 targets for follow up work and including the above targets which showed evidence of substantial historical or current workings.

Chris Muller, BSc, P. Geo, and K92's Exploration Manager, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the company,

Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

K92 Mining Inc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding expectations of future cash flows, the expected results of the Company's resources, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:


K92 Mining Inc.
(604) 687-7130
More information:
http://www.k92mining.com/



Date: 12/23/2016 - 23:30
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: K92 Mining Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


