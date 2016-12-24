Kale Article Reveals Surprising Facts For Health Gurus

IdealBite has published its latest article covering kale, which is aimed primarily at health gurus.

IdealBite has published a new article entitled 11 Reasons Why Kale is Cool, which sheds light on the most important aspects of kale for health gurus.



The article includes several interesting pieces of information, one in particular is kale contains flavanoids. This should be of particular interest to health gurus because flavanoids may prevent cancer. Even people who don't dedicate their lives to healthy living might find this peice of information riviting.



One of the most important piece of information the article tries to convey and communicate is kale is better than other leafy greens when it comes to vitamin and mineral content. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:



'Kale is cool for so many reasons. For one thing kale is a great source of fiber, for another itÂÂs a great source of vitamins in minerals. Even compared to other vegetables kale stands out as extremely healthy. But most of all kale is amazing because it could potentially prevent cancer and heart disease.'



In discussing the article's creation, Jenny Bite, Spokesperson at IdealBite said:



"Sometimes it seems that nutritionists forget other foods exist when they start talking about kale, but what is it exactly that makes health experts go gaga over this leafy green. If you are curious why kale is the go to veggie, this article answers your questions.."



Regular readers of IdealBite will notice the article takes a familiar tone, which has been described as 'light-hearted with a sprinkling of seriousness'.



Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact IdealBite via their website at http://idealbite.com/



The complete article is available to view in full at http://idealbite.com/11-reasons-why-kale-is-cool/.

IdealBite

IdealBite

