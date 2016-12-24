Arkansas Surgical Hospital Ranked Nationally for Lowest Readmission Rates

Beckers Hospital Review has recognized Arkansas Surgical Hospital as one of 36 U.S. hospitals with the lowest readmission rates for patients who have undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries.

A ranking based on three years of Hospital Compare data revealed that Arkansas Surgical Hospital (ASH) is part of an elite group of health care facilities with readmission rates below 3.4% for hip and knee replacement surgeries . While the national average for these procedures is 4.6%, ASH has maintained a readmission rate of 3.3%, evidence of the hospitals commitment to providing exceptional surgical care in Arkansas.



ASH Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Helm, says the hospitals appearance in the list, which was published in November 2016, is the result of a skilled and dedicated staff.



Our team is incredibly honored to be named by Beckers Hospital Review, Helm said. We have remarkable orthopedic surgeons whose highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients , and I am glad to see their hard work being recognized in an industry-leading publication.



About Arkansas Surgical Hospital



Arkansas Surgical Hospital, a leader in hip and knee replacement surgeries, is a physician-owned specialty hospital located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, that provides excellent surgical outcomes for their patients . Because the hospitals owners are surgeons, there is a disciplined focus on safety and a total commitment to the care and comfort of patients and their families.



