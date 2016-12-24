       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Arkansas Surgical Hospital Ranked Nationally for Lowest Readmission Rates

Beckers Hospital Review has recognized Arkansas Surgical Hospital as one of 36 U.S. hospitals with the lowest readmission rates for patients who have undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries.

ID: 514777
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Beckers Hospital Review has recognized Arkansas Surgical Hospital as one of 36 U.S. hospitals with the lowest readmission rates for patients who have undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries.

A ranking based on three years of Hospital Compare data revealed that Arkansas Surgical Hospital (ASH) is part of an elite group of health care facilities with readmission rates below 3.4% for hip and knee replacement surgeries . While the national average for these procedures is 4.6%, ASH has maintained a readmission rate of 3.3%, evidence of the hospitals commitment to providing exceptional surgical care in Arkansas.

ASH Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Helm, says the hospitals appearance in the list, which was published in November 2016, is the result of a skilled and dedicated staff.

Our team is incredibly honored to be named by Beckers Hospital Review, Helm said. We have remarkable orthopedic surgeons whose highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients , and I am glad to see their hard work being recognized in an industry-leading publication.

About Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Arkansas Surgical Hospital, a leader in hip and knee replacement surgeries, is a physician-owned specialty hospital located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, that provides excellent surgical outcomes for their patients . Because the hospitals owners are surgeons, there is a disciplined focus on safety and a total commitment to the care and comfort of patients and their families.

Contact:
RJ Martino
Company Name: Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Phone: (877) 918-7020
Address: North Little Rock, AR, United States
Website: http://arksurgicalhospital.com/



More information:
http://arksurgicalhospital.com



Keywords (optional):

arkansas-surgical-hospital, hip-and-knee-replacement-surgeries, orthopedic-surgeons,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: AndrewBrown
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/24/2016 - 06:48
Language: English
News-ID 514777
Character count: 1983
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Meldungsart: Finanzinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 154

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.057
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 206


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z