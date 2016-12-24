GradSchools.com and EducationDynamics Offer $1000 MBA Scholarship

Gradschools.com and EducationDynamics Intends to Award One MBA Student $1000 to Help Pay for Their Education

(firmenpresse) - Hoboken, NJ  GradSchools.com, which is owned and operated by EducationDynamics, has launched a MBA Scholarship Essay Contest. One winner will receive a $1000 scholarship to help offset the cost of enrolling in a masters in business program and pursuing their degree.



To enter, contestants must submit a 250-word essay that answers the question, What personal or professional goals do you hope to achieve through an MBA program?, as well as fill out a simple online form. The deadline for entry is May 31, 2017.



The MBA Scholarship Essay Contest is part of GradSchools.com and EducationDynamics ongoing efforts to help students pursue higher education.



CMO of at EducationDynamics, Michael Flores, states, Were pleased to be giving this scholarship to one lucky winner as part of our ongoing missions to connect students with graduate schools. At GradSchools.com, we strongly support the value of advanced learning and offer this opportunity as a way to share our passion for higher education with the community in a meaningful way.



The winner will be awarded a $1000 scholarship payable to the MBA Degree Program of their choosing to go towards education-related expenses including tuition, fees, textbooks, campus room and board, and other related expenses. The winning essay will be selected based on writing ability, creativity, originality and overall excellence. The winner will be notified on or about August. 31, 2017.



The MBA Scholarship Essay Contest is open to any U.S. citizen over 18 years of age who is enrolled or will be enrolling in a masters of business program by August 31, 2018. The application is available on the GradSchools.com website and must be completed online.



To learn more, review the Official Scholarship Rules and apply, visit: https://www.gradschools.com/MBA-Scholarships



About GradSchools.com



GradSchools.com is the premier destination for millions of prospective graduate students around the world. Reaching over 500,000 people each month, we help connect students with the schools they need by making finding a perfect graduate program fast and easy. Our directory of nearly 67,000 master's, doctorate and graduate certificate programs is searchable by subject, location, format and even school.





About EducationDynamics



EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find the highest quality student prospects to achieve their enrollments goals. As the trusted partner to hundreds of educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet todays recruitment challenges. Services include market research, prospecting, paid search, contact center, inquiry management software, and traditional marketing services. For more information, visit: EducationDynamics.com



