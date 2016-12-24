Global LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Industry Analysis and Forecast Report, 2015  2021

According to latest Research Report LTE advanced is a mobile communication standard and a major enhancement of the long-term evolution (LTE) standard. This Report proposed next telecommunications standards other than current 4G/IMT-Advanced standards are the fifth-generation mobile networks/wireless systems, that is, 5G.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 24, 2016: Market competitiveness, aging technologies and increasing risks are creating demand for operational and technological innovation, ensuing in higher investment in ICT by large enterprises. Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new survey report to its database titled, Global LTE and 5G Industry 2016, Trends and Forecast Report. 2016 Global LTE and 5G Industry Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market conditions of the LTE and 5G industry, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia) and the main countries (United States, Germany, Japan and China).



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=902613



These advanced technologies will have a very great impact; they will help organizations to move into new markets and build new revenue streams with radically new business models and use cases, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications. 5G denotes the advanced phase of mobile telecommunication standards, ahead of the current International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) advanced or 4G standards. 5G can offer Internet speed between 10 Gbps (giga-bytes per second) to 100 Gbps. In addition, 5G provides ultra-low latency range between 1 ms and 10 ms, while 4G technology can offer low latency range between 40 ms and 60 ms. With ultra-low latency range, end-users can watch the live stream of sports matches over the Internet. Rising demand for high Internet speed to get the real-time response is one of the major factors driving the development of the latest technologies such as LTE advanced and 5G.



As there has been an increase in demand for more advanced smart phones, tablets, and other mobile devices, the demand for technologies providing high Internet speed has also increased, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of LTE advanced and 5G market. Other factors that are responsible for supporting the market growth include enhanced Internet coverage, increased adoption of mobile broadband, and growing machine-to-machine communications in organizations.





Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-lte-and-5g-industry-2016-trends-and-forecast-report-report.html



The report firstly introduced the LTE and 5G basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



The report includes six parts, dealing with:



basic information

The Asia LTE and 5G industry

The North American LTE and 5G industry

The European LTE and 5G industry

Market entry and investment feasibility

The report conclusion







More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-lte-and-5g-industry-2016-trends-and-forecast-report-report.html



Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/



Date: 12/24/2016 - 11:30

Language: English

News-ID 514791

Character count: 3531

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24.12.2016



Number of hits: 114



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease