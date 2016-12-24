       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
MSU's Online Graduate Courses For Science Teachers Open For Spring Registration

MSU Extended Universitys spring online courses for science teachers are now open for enrollment.

(firmenpresse) - Bozeman, Montana, DEC 24, 2016 -- Montana State Universitys online graduate courses for science teachers are now open for Spring 2017 registration. The courses are all part of MSU Extended Universitys National Teachers Enhancement Network (NTEN). Courses start dates range from Jan. 23 through mid-March. Students are encouraged to register by Jan. 15, as enrollment requires admission to MSU.

Spring 2017 courses include 13 offerings in microbiology; physics; earth science; nutrition; land resources and environmental science (LRES); and education, curriculum and instruction (EDCI). The courses are open to all teachers and informal educators.

Several popular courses are returning, including Astronomy for Teachers (Physics), Exploring Microbiology (Microbiology), Water Quality in the Classroom (LRES), and General Relativity (Physics).

The courses are all part of Extended Universitys National Teachers Enhancement Network (NTEN), which has reached more than 20,000 science teachers in its 23-year history. Participants can take courses for professional development or start working toward a 12-credit graduate certificate or a masters degree. Graduate certificates are available in Science Teaching: Chemistry; Science Teaching: Earth Science; Science Teaching: Elementary School Science; Science Teaching: Life Science; or Science Teaching: Physics.

Register or learn more at http://eu.montana.edu/NTEN/ or contact Kelly Boyce at kboyce(at)montana.edu or (406) 994-6812. The NTEN Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/scienceteachers/

For More Information Contact: Kelly Boyce in Extended University at (406) 994-6683 or (800) 282-6062 (toll-free). Email distance(at)montana.edu



Date: 12/24/2016 - 15:40
