Songstream Gets Major Update, Introduces Radar, New Music Identification Feature

San Francisco, California, (December 24, 2016) - Songstream, the critically acclaimed music streaming iOS app released a new major update, which besides major improvements of the performance, also brings Radar, music identification feature.



Songstream was introduced back in August, 2016. Since then thousands of users have experienced the ease of creating and streaming playlists. Discovering new music through Songstreams growing list of public playlists is one of the core features of the app, as well as the ability to add songs to personal playlists and share music with friends. Now, the music playing features have been enhanced with the introduction of Radar, which is a new feature that helps users identify any song they are listening to on the go and play it instantly within the app.



Were pretty happy with the progress weve made with Songstream in such a short amount of time. All of the great feedback weve received from users, as well as the Product Hunt feature, have meant a lot. I feel that people are more open to discovering new music now than ever before. We want Songstream to play a key role in that journey and believe Radar is the first step along the way, stated Justin Yonan, CEO of Songstream.



Radar is a song fingerprinting technology similar to Shazam or SoundHound that allows users to hold up the app up to a speaker and discover new songs simply by having the app listen to the song. Unlike other apps, users can listen to the song they just identified directly in Songstream. The other major update is the introduction of artist radio stations, which allow users to listen to curated playlists of their favorite music artists.



This is just the beginning for the app. We want to make finding new music fun and easy and have a couple exciting new features in the roadmap that will do just that, added Mr. Yonan.



Songstream is available for free on the App Store.



Download Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/songstream-player-mp3-discovery/id1133868828?mt=8



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songstreamapp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/songstreamapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songstreamapp/

Contact: http://www.songstreamapp.com/contact/



