James A. Green Serves as a Forensic Document Examiner Nationwide

To have expert Forensic Document Examiner service, please contact James A. Green. Information about his background and expertise is available at http://www.documentexaminer.info/.

(firmenpresse) - James A. Green has been working as a Forensic Document Examiner for over a quarter century. He is an expert in handwriting and signature analysis, and he examines wills, contracts and other documents. He does handwriting comparisons on anonymous notes, wills and forms. He utilizes specialized laboratory instruments such as the Video Spectral Comparator 4Plus that compares inks and verifies security paperwork, among other functions. He uses the Indented Writing Materializer to recover indented writing and provide vital evidence in cases of questioned signatures and handwriting. He also examines obliterations. For further details, please visit http://www.documentexaminer.info/.



Mr. Green has been well-trained in his field. He is certified by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners and now holds the position of Treasurer for the organization. In the past, he has served as President, Vice President and Secretary for this distinguished group of professionals. He also served as a Director of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences-Questioned Document Section Southwest Association of Forensic Document Examiners. Each year, Mr. Green attends conferences and workshops to hone his document examination skills and to retain his standing as certified with the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners. He is an active member of three well-known document examiner groups and regularly takes part in training seminars. In addition, he trained at the United States Secret Service-Questioned Document Course in 1989 and the United States Postal Inspection Crime Laboratory in 1991.



Mr. Green also has extensive practical experience. Since the year 2000, he has worked in private practice on both civil and criminal matters. He served as an apprentice in the Eugene, Oregon Police Department for two and a half years, and was a Forensic Document Examiner for them from 1988 to 2000. He assisted them in various positions from 1976 until 1988. Mr. Green has much experience in both State and Federal Court, giving expert witness testimony in Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. He has provided his expertise in a foreign court as well. He has spoken as an expert witness in over 110 court cases.





In choosing Mr. Green, one receives high-quality Forensic Document Examiner service at an affordable price. Fees are calculated after he has viewed the documents and assessed the issue or issues involved.



Most contested document cases are analyzed and have a report completed within a week of him receiving the papers. He provides service across the United States. He quickly responds to calls and emails, so issue or issues will be resolved in a timely manner.



Please contact him toll free at (888) 485-0832 or in Oregon at (541) 485-0832 to have an analysis done right away.





More information:

http://www.documentexaminer.info/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

James A. Green, Forensic Document Examiner

http://www.documentexaminer.info/

Requests:

+18884850832

Date: 12/24/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 514805

Character count: 3077

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: James A. Green, Forensic Document Examiner

Ansprechpartner: James A. Green

Stadt: Eugene

Telefon: +18884850832



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/12/2016



Number of hits: 4



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease