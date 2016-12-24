Black Funeral Home Services the East New York, New York Area

Working with the Black Community of East New York, NY, Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. provides complete funeral and cremation services. More information may be obtained at http://www.sampsonfuneral.com/.

(firmenpresse) - Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. is available to help the families of East New York, New York through the difficult times that follow the loss of a loved one. The funeral directors there are ready to assist families with all funeral related matters. Families may call or visit Sampson Funeral Service, Inc.ÂÂs funeral home during the hours of operation to view its beautiful chapel and other facilities. Sampson Funeral Service, Inc.ÂÂs website has a contact form with which families may send a message to the firmÂÂs staff. Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. features a website from which flowers may be ordered directly and offers enhanced obituaries with a guest book. Focusing on the Black community, Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. is sensitive to the many traditions and customs found within that group. For business hours and more information about the services provided, please visit http://www.sampsonfuneral.com/.



Founded in 1993, Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. can be relied upon to deliver personalized services that pay a fitting tribute to the person who has passed away. The funeral directors at Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. will guide families through the process of casket and urn selection, choosing a cemetery and deciding upon a burial plot.



The funeral directors at Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. provide complete funeral home services. They offer pre-arranged funeral services that allow individuals to lock in current prices for the payment of future end-of-life merchandise, services and facilities. They give people a free consultation, a safe and secure interest earning funding source, fund reports for each quarter and the ability to transfer the pre-payment monies to another funeral home within the United States at any time. For burials, the funeral directors at Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. have a comprehensive knowledge of cemetery costs, availability and regulations. They also help families procure pre-need graves. For cremations, the funeral directors at Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. have a thorough understanding of crematorium pricing, availability and governing rules. The funeral directors at Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. provide high quality domestic funeral shipping services, and have considerable expertise in international mortuary shipping costs and regulations.





In addition to the services listed above, the funeral directors at Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. offer educational seminars, such as those explaining the necessary steps to take after the loss of a loved one, life insurance issues and matters regarding oneÂÂs estate.





More information:

http://www.sampsonfuneral.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Sampson Funeral Service, Inc.

http://www.sampsonfuneral.com/

Requests:

+17182778000

Date: 12/24/2016 - 22:02

Language: English

News-ID 514810

Character count: 2819

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sampson Funeral Service, Inc.

Ansprechpartner: Ernest Sampson

Stadt: Brooklyn

Telefon: +17182778000



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/12/2016



Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease