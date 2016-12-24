       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Statement by Minister Joly on Hanukkah

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/24/16 -- Tonight at sundown, Jewish people in Canada and around the world mark the beginning of Hanukkah-the Jewish festival of light-by lighting the first candle of the menorah. This eight-day festival commemorates the Jewish people's struggle for religious freedom and their liberation from oppression. It is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, and the possibility of miracles even during the most challenging times.

Canada was built by people of every faith, representing many cultures and a multitude of languages. We are a nation of diverse people, with roots in every corner of the world, living peacefully together.

Hanukkah is an opportunity to reflect on the blessings and freedom we enjoy, and to remember those around the world still facing tyranny and oppression.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I want to wish everyone celebrating Hanukkah a bright and peaceful holiday. Chag sameach.

