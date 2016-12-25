French Actor Patrice Cols on his Role in Nicolas Cage Film USS Indianapolis

French Actor Patrice Cols with a tough guy appearance starring in USS Indianapolis by Nick Cage.

(firmenpresse) - Patrice is a guy who has been humbled by his lifeÂÂs circumstances and people that have come into his life along the way. He has a tough-guy appearance with his built physique, his love of motorcycles. [Patrice Cols](http://patricecols.com/) is playing roles like that of Russian mobster Anton in the Nicolas Cage film Rage and he is actually in the news film of Mario Van Peebles Uss Indianapolis.



He is actually a funny and sincere guy who appreciates close friends and the positive influences that have helped guide him in the right direction. Born in Paris, Patrice was raised half the time in an orphanage and half the time by his ailing grandparents. He aspired to become a baker at a French boulanger-patisserie school, but meeting someone at age 14 gradually steered Patrice in a positive direction, away from his small life in a bad neighborhood.



When they met his friend was 45, but had been diagnosed at 18 with muscular myopathy and wasnÂÂt expected to live past 30. He encouraged Patrice to improve his own life with exercise, telling him that he was only alive because of his strict exercise regimen. Patrice told him that he would love to go to the gym, but admitted he could barely afford to eat every month. This friend already had a family, but he was determined to invest his time into helping Patrice change his life. He told him he would pay for the gym, food and supplements every day until he could begin to manage his life on his own.



After about three years, Patrice began to compete with the help of his friend, winning ÂÂMr. FranceÂÂ at age 18 and placing 2nd in the world championship at age 19. The first time he brought his friend to his competition in the world championship, his friend told Patrice that he had achieved his dream for him. After some time, at about age 25, Patrice became world champion, but his friend passed away a month before this accomplishment. Patrice buried his bodybuilding career with his friend, and the devastation at the loss drove him back down the wrong path. He worked as a bouncer at a seedy nightclub, where he went through a period of fighting and spending time with dangerous people. After being shot twice, [Patrice Cols](http://patricecols.com/) realized he needed to change his life again. He began modeling for magazines and attended to school in Los Angeles and later Paris for acting, which fueled his acting career.





If anyone would like more information about Patrice, the following is a link to his website: [www.patricecols.com](http://www.patricecols.com/)

