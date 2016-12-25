Effective Goal Setting Free Ebook Marketing Goal Management Guide Launched

Sabine Matharu, CEO of Reach For Greatness, released a new free e-book called âGoal Setter Guideâ, a practical free e-book on personal, business and marketing goal setting and management. The e-book focuses on step-by-step goal identifying and management strategies for both personal and professional life.
Goal setting is one of the most pressing problems for both personal and career life, as it is the foundation of all future achievements. Solid career and personal goals are many times essential for success, as it is only with constant work towards a set target that progress becomes possible.
Especially with the current year coming to an end, many people are interested in effective goal setting strategies for both personal and business purposes. Marketing strategies many times depend on goal setting for measurable progress, and business executives need to be knowledgeable in both solid target planning and goal management techniques.
The internet is a rich resource for goal setting tips and strategies. However, many online articles lack specificity and practicality, as they are usually limited to presenting generalities.
ÂÂGoal Setter GuideÂÂ, the new e-book from Sabine Matharu, attempts to offer a complete perspective on the most effective goal setting strategies for 2017, while also helping people avoid the common psychological pitfalls associated with negative goal setting habits.
According to Sabine Matharu, perseverance in spite of failure is essential: ÂÂ"I know many of us wonÂÂt have achieved everything on the list, and that is OK. DonÂÂt beat yourself up about it. One needs to celebrate what they have achieved . ItÂÂs important to plan the next year thoroughly. This way, one will build confidence, resulting in more productive outcome."
The new e-book focuses both, on personal and business goal management, including strategies that are applicable to anyone wishing to set achievable personal and career goals for 2017. ÂÂGoal Setter GuideÂÂ helps its readers identify feasible goals, leverage previous learning, plan the top 3-5 goals for the year to come, and come up with a way to achieve these goals.
