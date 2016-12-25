       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Statement by Minister Joly on Christmas

ID: 514823
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/25/16 -- Today, millions of Canadians are gathering with friends and family to celebrate Christmas. While central to the Christian calendar as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the holiday is celebrated by Canadians of many backgrounds in ways that reflect our country's rich diversity of cultures.

In the spirit of the season, many Canadians all across the country will take time to reflect on their blessings, help the less fortunate and share with those in need.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I want to wish you and yours a holiday filled with peace and joy. Merry Christmas!

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Date: 12/25/2016 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 514823
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


