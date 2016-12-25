Statement by Minister Joly on Christmas

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/25/16 -- Today, millions of Canadians are gathering with friends and family to celebrate Christmas. While central to the Christian calendar as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the holiday is celebrated by Canadians of many backgrounds in ways that reflect our country's rich diversity of cultures.
In the spirit of the season, many Canadians all across the country will take time to reflect on their blessings, help the less fortunate and share with those in need.
As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I want to wish you and yours a holiday filled with peace and joy. Merry Christmas!
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and .
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 12/25/2016 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 514823
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 89
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.075
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|182
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.