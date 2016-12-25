Ogden Eyelash Extensions Permanent Lash Cosmetic Services Launched

Ogden Lash and Wax, a beauty salon based in Ogden, Utah, launched a complete range of eyelash services, including permanent extensions, touch-ups, tinting and removal. The salon works with licensed stylists to provide full client safety, and the substances used are FDA-compliant and legally approved.

More information is available at [http://eyelashogden.com](http://eyelashogden.com/).



Modern technology has made the beauty industry increasingly popular, as services which were previously unavailable or highly expensive have become more easily accessible to a growing number of people.



Eyelash extensions are one such type of beauty services. More and more people are looking for permanent lash extensions, especially since modern technology makes it possible to obtain natural-looking eyelashes without invasive surgery or health complications.



As the number of beauty salons offering eyelash extensions continues to grow, so does the number of unlicensed stylists offering unprofessional beauty services. These amateur stylists many times do not provide adequate hygiene and safety standards, which is why legal action against these practitioners has recently increased.



Ogden Lash and Wax launched a comprehensive range of cosmetic eyelash services, from permanent lash extensions to tinting and removal. The Ogden beauty salon is fully certified and works exclusively with licensed stylists, in order to provide complete safety and customer satisfaction.



The Ogden salon offers a comprehensive initial consultation to determine the exact type of lashes suitable to each client. The stylists work closely with the client to choose the exact fit for the clientÂÂs needs and preferences.



The salon uses synthetic soft eyelashes that are completely strain-free on the eye, as well as medical grade eyelash adhesive. The substances in this adhesive are hypoallergenic and do not pose any health risks.



Finally, the beauty salon also provide touch-up services, which are usually performed once a month to maintain the original look of the extensions. Tinting services are also available for clients looking to adjust the shade of their eyelashes or eyebrows.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





Comments on this PressRelease