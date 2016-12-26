Paw Pals Expands Areas Served for Virginia Dog Walking and Sitting Services

Paw Pals is a Centreville, VA based pet-sitting business that has expanded the area where they are offering their wide array of services.
(firmenpresse) - Paw Pals is now offering their personalized, full-service pet sitting to an even wider area of Northern Virginia . Based in Centerville, Paw Pals provides dog walking, pet care, and pet sitting to towns from Manassas to Reston and Fairfax. This includes the towns of Chantilly, Clifton, Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks, Fairfax Station, Oakton, and Vienna, as well as their Centreville headquarters. All of these areas are now able to enjoy the full offering of signature services from Paw Pals including non-overnight vacation visits, overnight pet-sitting, and a bed & biscuit service, where pets are housed overnight at a pet-sitters home. These services are offered for both dogs and cats, in addition to other animals such as birds and guinea pigs. They also offer supplemental pet-sitting services like pick-up and drop-off, medication administration, and light house-sitting duties.
Paw Pals top priority is to eliminate stress for both owners and pets. One way they reduce stress for owners is to be fully bonded and insured, unlike many pet-sitting businesses. Their staff is also trained in medication administration, including giving insulin shots. Paw Pals staff are also PetTech PetSaver First Aid and CPR certified. These attributes make Paw Pals one of the most trusted and highly-qualified pet-service providers in Virginia.
Aside from simply pet-sitting, Paw Pals also offers an array of other services for pets and their owners, including dog walking. Walks can be scheduled at any time of day for 15, 30, or 45-minute visits. In addition to walking, these visits include playtime, brushing, treats, food, and water. Paw Pals can also pick up and deliver pet supplies such as food, litter, etc. as needed. Their taxi service is available to bring pets to the groomer, vet, or any other location within their service area, allowing owners to schedule visits at any time and avoid the associated hassle. They also offer waste-pickup services and medication administration.
Paw Pals is a trusted, full-service pet sitting business that is locally owned and operated. Paw Pals was founded by Mary Telesz, a 15-year pet-sitting veteran and animal lover who guarantees attention to detail and a personal touch with both the family and pet.
CONTACT:
Mary Telesz
Local Paw Pals LLC
Address: 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121
Phone: 703-345-1695
Email: info(at)localpawpals.com
Website: https://www.localpawpals.com/
