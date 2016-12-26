Hatfield Media is proud to announce the rebranding and relaunch of Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Merles Whiskey Kitchen, formerly known as Manny & Merles, has undergone a major rebranding and relaunch.
(firmenpresse) - Merles Whiskey Kitchen, formerly known as Manny & Merles, has undergone a major rebranding and relaunch. Hatfield Media was tasked with redesigning the aging Manny & Merle website, and providing a clean, easy-to-navigate format which properly conveys the authentic vibe and excitement of the old-Louisville destination bar. Merles Whiskey Kitchen identifies with the ever-expanding Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville Kentucky. The bar and restaurant offers 100+ bourbons and plenty of delicious southern fare, including spicy chicken and tacos. The beautiful interior and well-lit patio lend themselves to a great evening destination on Louisvilles Main Street.
From a full-width responsive website design to a beautiful menu showcasing their food and drinks, the website gives customers a peak inside Merles Whiskey Kitchen while showcasing all of the upcoming music acts! Our main goal was to maintain the rustic Southern flair of the original Manny & Merles while modernizing the aesthetics through clean design.
About us:
Hatfield Media is a marketing agency based in Louisville Kentucky. We design and develop high performing websites, manage effective inbound marketing campaigns and produce compelling 4K video content for clients across the United States. Our agency is focused on delivering high impact results for each of our clients. From website leads lists to engaging content development, we deliver results-based marketing.
Contact:
Drake Hatfield, CEO
Hatfield Media
Address: 209 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, KY 40223
Phone: 502-509-3349
Email: Contact(at)hatfieldmedia.com
https://www.hatfieldmedia.com
https://www.hatfieldmedia.com/merles-whiskey-kitchen-louisville-website-design/
More information:
http://https://www.hatfieldmedia.com
Date: 12/26/2016 - 07:57
Language: English
News-ID 514835
Character count: 1924
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hatfield Media
Meldungsart: Finanzinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 112
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.086
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|189
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.