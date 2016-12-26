National Hospice Website Updates Website Design With Images

Harbor Light Hospice, national provider of hospice services and compassionate care, has updated their website with new media for a modern look and interactive design.

(firmenpresse) - National hospice provider Harbor Light Hospice has recently redesigned their website at https://www.harborlighthospice.com to add supplemental media and images. Harbor Light Hospice is a hospice care organization that promotes dignity and quality of life through its compassionate care services spanning 9 different states.



The new update makes the site easier to navigate, encourages greater user interaction, and brings their web presence into the 21st century with images that add important context to their detailed description of care and services. Interactive elements allow users to access the wide array of information available on their site and quickly find any of their 18 locations.



Harbor Light Hospices philosophy revolves around their commitment to deliver compassionate care. To them, this means providing a personal touch with the best possible care for people with life-limiting illnesses, while allowing them to live the rest of their lives comfortably and in dignity. Services provided include on-site nursing, medication and medical supply/equipment management, counseling, therapy support, and more. Harbor Light specialists create a unique care plan for each client that caters to their specific physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs.



Harbor Light Hospice has interdisciplinary teams in each of their 18 locations that cover a range of specialties. Teams include licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, registered nurses, registered dietitians, speech, physical and occupational therapists. A chaplain or spiritual/faith advisor is also available for spiritual health. Oversight directors, trained volunteers, and social workers are also involved with client care. This group goes beyond basic necessities to provide holistic care that helps clients and families with all their needs. Their abundance of experience allows them to provide excellent end-of-life care and support to patients as well as help to families in what can be an intense and difficult time. Their teams have specific training and knowledge about patients with cancer, dementia, Alzheimer's, ALS, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, kidney/renal failure, and lung disease.





Additional services and information are offered on Harbor Light Hospices website. Information is also available about advanced care planning, how to work with grief and loss, as well as pain management. An up-to-date blog is maintained to keep families and patients informed about new information and industry developments, and loved ones can be contacted through an easy-to-use online interface.



Harbor Light Hospice provides first-class care and support services to end-of-life patients and their families. Their modern and newly updated website allows families to connect and find information more quickly and easily than ever before. Harbor Light Hospices main office is located at 800 Roosevelt Ro. Building C Suite 206, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. They can be contacted by phone at 877-416-9892. More information can be found on their website at https://www.harborlighthospice.com



CONTACT:

Jonathan Martin

Harbor Light Hospice

Address: 800 Roosevelt Ro. Building C Suite 206, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Phone: 630-995-9660

Email: info(at)harborlighthospice.com





More information:

http://https://www.harborlighthospice.com



PressRelease by

Harbor Light Hospice

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/26/2016 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 514836

Character count: 3533

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Harbor Light Hospice



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 98



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease