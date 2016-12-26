Louisville Attorney Seth Gladstein Named to 2017 Kentucky Super Lawyers

List annually recognizes outstanding Kentucky attorneys

(firmenpresse) - The Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC is pleased to announce that founding attorney Seth A. Gladstein has been named a 2017 Kentucky Super Lawyer.



Super Lawyers, a program operated by Thomson Reuters, recognizes attorneys in more than 70 practice areas for excelling in their careers. The program honored Gladstein as a top ranking medical malpractice attorney for the second consecutive year.



The rating service makes its selections based upon peer nominations, peer review and independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 5 percent of attorneys in Kentucky receive the distinction.



Gladsteins listing will appear in December in the regional magazine Kentucky Monthly, which reaches more than 148,000 readers. It will also appear in the Ohio and Kentucky Super Lawyers Magazine, due out in January to its more than 44,300 readers. Gladsteins directory listing can be found online on the SuperLawyers.com website



The goal behind Super Lawyers is to create a resource for attorneys and residents searching for legal counsel. It only rates lawyers who can be hired and retained by the public, meaning lawyers in private practice, as well as legal aid attorneys.



Gladstein was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2013 and 2014. The Rising Star award recognizes up-and-coming attorneys age 40 or younger with less than 10 years of legal practice experience.



Gladstein, a Louisville personal attorney, car accident and medical malpractice attorney, opened the Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC in 2011 to hold negligent people accountable and help injured people recover. He received his law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technologys Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2001.



Gladstein, previous to opening his own firm, worked for medical malpractice defense firms representing physicians, hospitals and area nursing homes in state and federal court. His years of experience provided him with invaluable experience handling excessively complicated cases.





About Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC



Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC is a Louisville personal injury, car accident and medical malpractice law firm dedicated to helping victims effectively pursue compensation without risking further loss. The law firm, based in Louisville, also serves people from the areas of Bowling Green, Lexington, Murray, Owensboro and Paducah.



For more information, visit http://gladsteinlawfirm.com or call 1-800-991-0474 for a free consultation.



CONTACT:

Seth Gladstein

Address: 312 South 4th Street #600, Louisvillle, KY 40202

Phone: 1-800-991-0474

Email: seth(at)gladsteinlawfirm.com





More information:

http://gladsteinlawfirm.com



PressRelease by

Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/26/2016 - 08:38

Language: English

News-ID 514839

Character count: 2860

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 99



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease