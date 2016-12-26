Malman Law Firm sponsors TV Program that aired on Chicago's WGN-TV channel

Special focused on one of the most challenging brain disorders in modern diseases.

(firmenpresse) - An Alzheimer's special called "Unforgettable: Living with Alzheimer's" has aired on WGN-TV virtual channel 9, thanks to the Malman Law Firm, which is also based in the Chicago area.



The practice sponsored the one hour event that focuses on bringing more awareness to the disease.



The special, which was hosted by WGN's very own reporters Dean Richards and Dina Blair, mainly concentrated on offering valuable information to the public on how to deal with loved ones that have been afflicted by Alzheimer's, including doctors and qualified professionals who discussed the disease and all that it entails in lengthy detail throughout the special.



Malman Law, which teamed up with 'Chicago's very own' to make this program possible, has been in business since 1994 and is dedicated in providing top notch customer satisfaction. Their only goal is to ensure that they fight for their clients accordingly and attain desired verdicts for their cases. They take cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, wrongful death, products liability, and vehicular accidents, among others.



The law firm has a staff that is broadly experienced in different kinds of cases. They also give free evaluations before any kind of commitment is made, and if you should become a client, they make sure that they will consult with you before any major decisions are reached. Additionally, they have staff that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer any challenging or confusing questions that a client may have. They have won numerous awards for their clients, some of which have resulted in multi-million dollar settlements and verdicts.



If you have any questions or inquiries about the firm visit http://www.malmanlaw.com/ or you can email them directly at smalmanlaw(at)malmanlaw.com



You can also call the law firm at (888) 625-6265.



