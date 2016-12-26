Trek Climb Ski Nepal an Adventurous Choice for 2017 Travel Holiday Plans

Australian/Nepalese co-owned company maintains perfect safety record

(firmenpresse) - Trekking across the Himalayas tops many an intrepid adventurers travel bucket list. Boutique adventure travel company Trek Climb Ski Nepal specializes in making it happen.



Trek Climb Ski Nepal gives adventure seekers a chance to hike on awe-inspiring trails or experience mountain climbing or skiing in the Himalayas. What sets it apart from other adventure travel companies is that its an Australian-based company co-owned by five Nepalese families who have a vested interest in the safety and success of every trip.



The company prides itself with a 100 percent safety record with not even a near miss in its 10 years of operation. Trek Climb Ski Nepal attracts the best guides and porters because it commits itself to their well-being and remains committed to helping the people of Nepal.



The only times our trips have failed to succeed in reaching their intended goal is when weather has made it impossible, said Nick Farr, co-founder and director of Trek Climb Ski Nepal. For a company that runs its trips in high-altitude Himalayan environments, these statistics are testament to our incredibly talented and dedicated Sherpa staff.



Among favorites of Trek Climb Ski Nepal customers is its Everest Base Camp Trek . Trekking in Nepal is a moderate to challenging high-altitude adventure that gives travelers breathtaking views of the landscape as they weave through Sherpa villages and gain awareness of the culture.



I went on a trek a few years ago with Trek Climb Ski Nepal, said Matthew Kelly in a five-star review on Google. It was truly an incredible experience and I cant wait to get back again. It was challenging at times but the team led the trip patiently and seamlessly throughout and we were well informed every step of the trek.



For those interested in climbing in Nepal, the companys talented Sherpa team leads introductory through advanced level mountaineering expeditions that are carefully constructed to maximize their chances of success. Skiing in Nepal is unrivaled as skiers enjoy majestic views of the highest mountains on Earth as they ski down Mera Peak.





I have had some of the best experiences with the team at Trek Climb Ski Nepal, said ex-personal trainer Chrystle Wellburn in another five-star review. Not only because of the climbing experience, the mountains or the amazing quality of trips they put together. But because of their customer service, fantastic team both in Australia and Nepal who have more experience than you could imagine and go out of their way to make sure you have a great time.



For more information on Trek Climb Ski Nepal and the adventure that awaits, visit its website at https://trekclimbskinepal.com.au or call +61 3 8532 5334.



CONTACT:

Nick Farr

Trek Climb Ski Nepal

Address: Level 3, 22 Home Street, Elsternwick, Victoria, 3185, Australia

Phone: +61 411 323 274

Email: nick(at)trekclimbskinepal.com.au

Website: https://trekclimbskinepal.com.au





