American Tourister Pop Plus Suitcase 3 Piece Luggage Set Launched

Travo Gear, an online store offering a large selection of travelling equipment, launched the new American Tourister Pop Plus 3 Piece Suitcase Set. The luggage set is equipped with fully mobile wheels, padded handles and inner pockets for increased comfort and ease of use.

Travo Gear, an online store offering a wide range of travelling equipment including backpacks, luggages, luggage scales, luggage straps, passport covers, packing organizers, toiletry bags and more, launched the new American Tourister Pop Plus Suitcase 3 Piece Set.



Travelling equipment has improved considerably over the past decades, with increased portability and constant weight reduction. While in the past it was not uncommon for backpacks to break under medium to high wear, todayÂÂs range of robust materials makes it possible for lightweight backpacks and other travelling equipment to take a considerable amount of wear and tear.



Luggages and suitcases have also improved, with modern models featuring shock-resistant wheels, protective shells and interior compartments for added comfort and ease of use.



However, many cheaper models available online still offer outdated technology and unreliable materials, making them poor choices for modern travelling and packing needs.



Travo Gear is a new e-store offering a large collection of travel gear. The items provided come from renowned brands such as Samsonite, Tumi and American Tourister, and are all designed to withstand heavy use under most travelling conditions.



The new luggage set from American Tourister includes three suitcases of different sizes, suitable for a wide range of travelling and packing purposes. Designed with customer satisfaction in mind, the American Tourister luggage set includes a number of features designed to increase its comfort, endurance and ease of use.



All three suitcases are equipped with four multidirectional spinner-wheels for effective handling in busy areas such as airports or train stations, and the effective rolling system takes off most of the weight from the userÂÂs arm.



Each suitcase is also equipped with two sets of handles, top and side, both of which feature generous padding for increase comfort and reduced hand pressure. The interiors feature a set of different-sized pockets for effective packing.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





http://travogear.com



Travo Gear

http://travogear.com

Travo Gear

