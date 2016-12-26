Overview of Global Land-Based Casino Market 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global casino gaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the different types of casinos.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 26, 2016: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new forecast report, titled Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021 to its report offerings. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the present scenario and growth prospects of the Casino Gaming. A casino is more of a tourist attraction and indoor amusement zone. It offers services in hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls. The majority of the revenue comes from gambling.



Casinos are concentrated in certain regions because gambling is illegal in several parts of the world. However, a large number of countries are easing regulations to support the growth of casinos because they are becoming very popular and are contributing significantly to a nation's economy in the form of tax.



Technavios analysts forecast the global casino gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas

APAC

EMEA



The biggest challenge of online gambling market is the legal issues with different countries. Several countries permit land-based casino gaming because it promotes tourism. However, the US and countries in the Middle East are extremely strict about online casino gaming. Online casino gaming cannot be banned completely as users can access foreign websites with a proxy server and gamble easily with an international credit or debit card.





Governments do not ban these websites permanently because they assume that individuals who engage in such activities are educated to know the consequences or are financially well off to be adversely affected by gambling losses.



