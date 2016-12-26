Rising Awareness for Fitness in the U.S. leads the Sports Nutrition Market to Grow at an Estimated CAGR of 8.46% during 2016-2020

Sports Nutrition Market in the US 2016-2020 covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report segments the market into two broad product categories comprising of protein-based products and non-protein-based products. The protein-based products accounted for over 89% of the market share in 2016.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 26, 2016: Largely driven by growing health awareness among consumers worldwide, the sports nutrition industry is booming at a rapid pace, as studied by a new report that has been added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as Sports Nutrition Market in US 2016-2020, which offers an in-depth analysis focusing on the key opportunities, current trends and growth drivers. The study primarily focuses on the U.S. region which reveals that sports nutrition market is projected to exhibit an 8.46% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.



It is well known that, sports and fitness activities play a significant role in promoting health and wellness among children and adults. These activities also constitute an integral strategy for reducing childhood obesity, which is a critical health risk in the U.S. This has boosted the need among the American population to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle, which is further strengthened by the marketing and promotion of sports nutrition products. As per the research study, demand for natural and herbal products in the sports nutrition sector is on a rise, primarily due to the consumer preference towards natural formulations. In the U.S., the concept of sports nutrition has gained popularity over the past few years, mainly due to the increasing popularity of sports like basketball & baseball.



Additionally, athletes and bodybuilders are considered to be the prime consumers of the global sports nutrition market over the years; this is due to nutritional products act as a good source for various fortified nutrients that include proteins, minerals, vitamins and carbohydrates. One of the major market trends observed by the study is the continuous change in sporting lifestyle. Moreover, the report states that one of the major market challenges is the availability of packaged food brands which are actively positioning themselves as nutritional supplement brands. This will remain a major challenge curbing the rapid growth of the market.





The next section of the report states that, vendors in the market are now introducing performance-boosting constituents such as creatine, nitrous oxide, androstenedione, beta-alanine and caffeine. These ingredients play an essential role in the sports nutrition market. Several well-established nutritional stalwarts are constantly examining on new ingredients to augment the performance of sportspersons. Key vendors highlighted in the report are:



BPI Sports

Clif Bar

Purus Labs

Coca-Cola

Glanbia



Other prominent vendors are also mentioned in the report such as American Metabolix, MusclePharm, PROLAB Nutrition, Creative Edge Nutrition, Purity Select, Onnit and VPX Sports.





