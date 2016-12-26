End of Holiday Sale for REVIVER Rehydration Salt and Electrolyte Supplement New Years Day 11:59pm PST

REVIVER is a Rehydration Salt and Electrolyte supplement, that helps prevent hangovers from New Years Eve festivities and more.

(firmenpresse) - REVIVER, the popular rehydration salt and electrolyte supplement sold exclusively on Amazon.com is ending its holiday sale soon. The sale is for 10% OFF each bottle of REVIVER when customers order two or more. No need for a hangover pill, the product is helping to prevent hangovers from holiday celebrations and New Years Eve festivities.



Reviver is vitamin fortified. The electrolyte blend significantly reduces dehydration symptoms caused by sweating, exercise, drinking alcohol and heat stress. The product was also featured in the "Sports Illustrated Gift Guide 2016- Holiday Presents for Sports Fans". Reviver is quick absorbing and comes in capsule form. It has zero calories and contains more electrolytes than popular electrolyte drinks. People like it because it is sugar free with no corn syrup and no artificial additives.



The makers of Reviver try to educate their customers that, Water alone is not enough. Sweat, exertion, alcohol consumption, and getting sick all cause electrolyte and fluid loss. Reviver has the same electrolytes, medically administered via IV fluid and essential vitamins, to help people rehydrate faster and replenish lost nutrients.



Reviver is respected for Real Recovery from electrolyte imbalance. Its like a Pedialyte for adults, and is great for recovery after triathlon, marathon, a crossfit workout, or a weekend in Vegas. Reviver retails for $19.95 for a 120 capsule bottle. Each order comes with a 100% money back guarantee for complete satisfaction. Amazon Prime members also receive free shipping . The sale ends on New Years Day 11:59pm PST.



For more information about Reviver, please visit http://www.goreviver.com . For media inquiries, please contact Lawrence H. Huang at (732) 595-8785, or email at support(at)goreviver.com



About HXH Industries, LLC



HXH Industries is a company focused on the development of supplements and products that drive a holistic but constant improvement towards the perfection of the human state  physically, mentally and emotionally. The companys flagship brand REVIVER is of is a vitamin fortified electrolyte supplements to help reduce dehydration and electrolyte imbalance symptoms, without the use of harmful additives. It is a supplement designed especially for endurance athletes, casual exercisers, adventurous eaters, outdoor workers, and individuals who consume alcohol. For more information, please visit HXH Industries website





Media Contact

Lawrence H. Huang, President

HXH Industries, LLC

Phone (732)-595-8785

Address: East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Email: support(at)goreviver.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goreviver

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Electrolyte-Tablet-Oral-Rehydration-Salts/dp/B01F9AUOJ2

Website: http://www.goreviver.com





