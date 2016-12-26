China Was and is to be the Go-To Country for Steroid Powder

Since February 12, 2013, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has learned something about anabolic steroids that been common knowledge in the bodybuilding community for well over a decade. And China is accepted by most underground steroid labs (UGLs) and steroid home-brewers for the steroid powders.



In 2007-2008, Operation Raw Deal (United States) was closely coordinated with law enforcement officials in others countries e.g. Canada (Operation Powder Keg), Australia (Operation Kasha), Belgium, China, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Thailand. And, China shut down factories involved in the illegal trade of steroid powders and related materials.



But, what makes China go-to country for steroid powder, even for 17-year old teenagers who wanted to create an UGL?



World Anti-Doping Agency director general David Howman gave his explanation:



Howman told a doping conference convened by the World Sports Law Report at Twickenham rugby stadium that the criminal elements who controlled illegal betting were also involved in steroid trafficking.



My inside information has it that the underworld is now controlling a significant proportion of world sport, he said.



The criminal underworld is providing prohibited substances. For $100 you might get a return back of between $10,000 and $100,000. Thats a good return on your investment; the criminal world thinks its wonderful.



Howman said there was more money made in trafficking illegal performance-enhancing drugs than in dealing heroin with criminals obtaining the raw materials for illegal drugs and producing them in kitchen laboratories.



