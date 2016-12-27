RepCheckr offers Free Business Reputation Checks to Help Find What Really Matters Online

The 21st century has made it important to ensure online business reputation. RepCheckr is the leading business reputation checker on the web, and helps people to check the reputation of individuals who use search engines. The company ensures that clients can get full transparency in life as well as in business.



The RepCheckr reputation search engine helps common people to get all the necessary information for free and in an easily accessible form. The platform grew as a reaction to the strategies used by web-based reputation management companies for concealing information that can be relevant and useful for searchers. Reputation management firms try to conceal negative but authentic information about businesses or people in order to make them appear good on web search engines.



With the amount of effort from businesses and individuals in hiding negative information about themselves with the help of reputation managers, it has become extremely difficult to see through the web of lies and fake posts with positive details, and get to the truth. However, it is important for people to avoid dubious companies and fake agencies that lack credibility in the quality of products and services that they offer. RepCheckr is one of the first online efforts to remove the false positivity, and bring to users the actual information about people and brands the way it was meant to be.



The platform allows users to easily check the online reputation of a brand or company. Users can get the chance to immediately analyze the online reputation of any agency. The advanced business reputation check technology scans the internet for all useful details, such as litigation, complaints and consumer feedback. It brings to users only the most relevant data, and filters out useless advertisements and information.



Other than bringing actual details, the platform also provides users with information about scams and frauds across the globe  in an attempt to warn them and make them more alert. Whether it comes to credit card fraud or phone scams, users can get the latest information about various types of fraudulent activities  online or otherwise  and keep themselves safe with foreknowledge.





About Repcheckr

RepCheckr is an online platform that helps people who want to conduct a reputation check on businesses, brands, products or professionals. This unique tool allows people to bypass the efforts of reputation management firms to hide useful negative information, and access the real truth at first glance.



Comments on this PressRelease