LearningFileMaker.com releases Learning FileMaker Bundle Software and Training

SANTA CLARA ÂÂ December 26, 2016 ÂÂ LearningFileMaker.com has released a Annual Software Subscription and Training Bundle. The bundle includes all of the LearningFileMaker courses ÂÂ including a copy of FileMaker Pro! With over 70 hours of video content, this course will teach the subscriber everything thay need to know about FileMaker.



This Bundle includes:



1 Copy of FileMaker Pro 15



2-3 hour FileMaker UI Design Video Course (Bundle Exclusive, not available elsewhere)



6 hour FileMaker for Startups and Entrepreneurs Video Course ($50 value)



45 hour FileMaker Pro 15 Video Course ($69 value)



7 hour FileMaker 13 for Mobile Devices Video Course ($39.99 value)



5 hour Filemaker iOS App SDK Video Course ($70.00 value)



This collection of courses and copy of FileMaker itself, will give the subscriber the ability to create, design, distribute a FileMaker App to a wide variety of platforms.



[Watch a video explaining whats in the training bundle](https://youtu.be/MOHLerDqn4k)



"The Subscription contains all of our award-winning video courses, including an exclusive user interface design course,ÂÂ said Richard Carlton, CEO LearningFileMaker.com, ÂÂIncluded is a complete copy of FileMaker Pro, with free updates for one year.ÂÂ He also continued to say, "With this bundle the subscriber has access to each update FileMaker makes to their software, including new versions of FileMaker Pro. Including any updated courses or even new courses automatically for as long as the subscription is active."



Availability



With this bundle, the subscriber will receive a FULL copy of FileMaker Pro, over 70 hours of video training, PLUS exclusive Video Content! It is an over $500 value, all for the introductory price of $249!





[It can be found at learningfilemaker.com/subscription.php](http://learningfilemaker.com/subscription.php)



[LearningFileMaker.com](http://learningfilemaker.com/) is the number one destination for FileMaker training videos, with over 70 hours of comprehensive FileMaker training content, LearningFileMaker.com is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.





