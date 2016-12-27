St Thomas Boat Rental Company Announces Addition of Luxury Yacht To Rental Fleet

Beach Bum Boat Rentals announces the addition of a 50 Foot Luxury Sea Ray to its rental fleet. This 50â Luxury yacht is available for day boat charters in the Virgin Islands, includes a first mate, chef, open bar, two staterooms, and air conditioned salon.
(firmenpresse) - St. Thomas, VI: Beach Bum Boat Rentals, a St Thomas and St John, [U. S. Virgin Islands](http://www.visitusvi.com/) based charter boat rental company, today welcomed a most luxurious yacht to its rental fleet - a 50ÂÂ Sea Ray Sundancer.
[Renting a private charter boat in St Thomas](http://beachbumboatrentals.com/) or St John in the U.S. Virgin Islands is the most popular day excursion for both cruise ship passengers and vacationers staying at hotels, time share properties or private villas. Now, those with more discerning tastes have a fantastic opportunity to spend the day aboard a ÂÂtop of the lineÂÂ yacht, complete with captain and crew focused on ensuring the perfect experience.
This luxury yacht can be chartered by the day, accommodating up to 12 passengers in the Virgin Islands. Each charter is private, so passengers determine the itinerary and destinations for the day. Upon boarding, passengers enjoy a light breakfast in the air conditioned salon, which affords a fantastic view of the islands. Itineraries can include snorkeling among gorgeous coral reefs and island hopping to amazing locations like Jost Van Dyke, Norman Island and Tortola, to visit iconic places like FoxyÂÂs Bar, Soggy Dollar or the Willy T. The yacht features two staterooms and restrooms, a complete kitchen with fully stocked open bar, an iPod ready stereo system and a giant sunpad on the front of the boat for sightseeing and sun bathing. The rear of the yacht features plenty of comfortable, shaded seating and a giant swim step to make water entry and exit easy. Snorkel gear is provided, and the first mate works with passengers to ensure the perfect day.
ÂÂThe addition of the luxury 50 foot yacht allows passengers who are looking for a high-end, luxury experience to find it with Beach Bum Boat Rentals,ÂÂ said Brian Woeller, owner of Beach Bum Boat Rentals. ÂÂSt. Thomas and St. John are very popular wedding and special occasion destinations, and lots of times, passengers want that once in a lifetime, luxury experience. With the addition of this 50 foot Sea Ray to the rental fleet, we are able to offer that level of service,ÂÂ says Woeller.
ÂÂI chartered this yacht for my family and friends,ÂÂ said recent customer Zach Cunningham. ÂÂMy parents donÂÂt like the direct sun, so they enjoyed the open bar in the air conditioned salon. My wife and daughters loved laying on the sun pad, and my friends and I hung out in the back seating area. There was tons of room and the service was spectacular. My drink was always full and the crew was a great help with the kids getting in and out of the water. It was the best day of our vacation.ÂÂ
Pricing on the 50 foot Luxury Sea Ray is $1850 per day for up to 6 passengers, and includes the boat rental, captain and crew, drinks and some light food. British Virgin Islands customs fees (approximately $45 per person), additional passengers up to 12 people, and fuel costs are additional. The rental for the day is private and the itinerary is at the customerÂÂs discretion, so the group can decide where to spend time without being on someone elseÂÂs schedule.
Reserve the 50ÂÂ Foot Luxury Sea Ray Sundancer in St Thomas or St John, at BeachBumBoatRentals.com.
