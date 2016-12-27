Retailer Suggests Using Gift Cards on Eco-Friendly Products

A retailer urges consumers to look for environmentally friendly products when spending their gift card money.

(firmenpresse) - For nine years in a row, gift cards have been the most requested holiday gift, according to GrannyGiftCard.com, an online gift card exchange site. And one retailer is urging consumers to spend their gift cards on products that are ecologically sound.



ÂÂAccording to studies, more than half of the people who gave gift cards this year did so because they wanted the recipient to be able to choose their own gift,ÂÂ said a spokesman from MJH Innovations, a retailer that sells mostly eco-friendly products, including [reusable shopping bags](https://www.amazon.com/Pop-Design-Expandable-Eco-Friendly-Lightweight/dp/B014EG7EHW?ie=UTF8&keywords=shopping+bags&qid=1465337600&ref_=sr_1_150&sr=8-150&th=1). ÂÂAnd so weÂÂre urging shoppers to be wise when spending the gift card money and look for products that are kind to the environment.ÂÂ



But that can be a problem for men, according to a study in the Journal of Consumer Research published earlier this year. The study concluded that men tend to avoid green products because they associate them with femininity. ÂÂThatÂÂs a stereotype that we need to overcome quickly if weÂÂre going to undo the damage to our environment and set the course for a more protected Earth,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂThe truth is that many masculine products are environmentally friendly. Just look at [LED flashlights](https://www.amazon.com/My-Pocket-Lite-TorchLight-Technology/dp/B00YW6NDIE/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_2?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1480988816&sr=1-2-fkmr0&keywords=flashlight). They provide a stronger light and are eco-friendly.ÂÂ



ÂÂDigital gift card sales are expected to reach $15 billion by next year, and if everyone who receives one of these cards makes it a point to spend the money on products that will reduce their environmental footprint, the world will be a better place,ÂÂ he says.



About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.





