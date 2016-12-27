Enjoy Night Activities with Wanney Night Vision Device

In the 21st century, there are night vision goggles, night vision binoculars and other related products available in the market.

(firmenpresse) - In the 21st century, there are night vision goggles, night vision binoculars and other related products available in the market. With the night vision device from the Shenzhen Wanney Science and Technology Co., Ltd, anyone who loves hunting, camping and exploration will have a different experience at night. They will totally enjoy their favorite hobbies in a new and unique way. Aside from leisure activities, the products of the company are ideal solutions to make search and rescue operations more effective and faster. By choosing the night vision products, anyone will not only have a fulfilling night activity for it can also save peoples lives.



Their night vision goggles also serve as a high-tech device for night vision driving at night. Even though other peoples vehicles are equipped with high quality lights, they can encounter a huge difference in their driving experience. In case of an emergency, they will be able to use a patented night vision device that can reach their needs. Thus, they can drive safely that will ensure a more magnificent investment. With the superior expertise and innovative resources of the company, making the product as a choice is a better decision.



Furthermore, Shenzhen Wanney Science and Technology Co., Ltd has been famous for providing spectacular night vision goggles anyone cannot afford to miss. Their night vision products have a qr code that people can scan to effectively acquire feedbacks in their websites. Give them a call today and see how you can change your experience.



About Shenzhen Wanney Science and Technology



In 2014, Shenzhen Wanney Science and Technology Co., Ltd was established with a paramount knowledge in R & D, night vision products production and sales. they were able to provide a variety of high tech and patented digital products because of their strong and passionate R & D team, extensive production management knowledge and management philosophy of quality first and reputation first. They are located in Longhua, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China that is well-known for highly developed economy and convenient transportation.





The company produces night vision device (head-mounted), night vision telescope, module and many more products. All their products passed FCC, CE, RoHS and other quality certification in international. Night vision glasses and other related products are sold across the world. With that, the company has been famous for having high quality services, spectacular products, advanced technology and satisfying customer service.



Media contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Wanney Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Ellen San

Address: 401-A, Tongsheng Science & Technology Building, Longhua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

E-mail: sanxs(at)wanney.com

Website: http://www.wanney.com





More information:

http://www.wanney.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/27/2016 - 06:19

Language: English

News-ID 514876

Character count: 3046

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shenzhen Wanney Science and Technology Co., Ltd.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease