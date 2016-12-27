AIMS Leads Industry with Specialized Diploma in Islamic Finance

Islamic finance is a quickly growing market with more than 700 Islamic financial institutions already in operation and more being added on a regular basis.

As a globally recognized online educational provider, AIMS is proud to offer one of the most popular programs in Islamic finance with their diploma in Islamic finance . In just four or five months, students will complete eight courses and project that will provide them with a solid understanding of how to manage Islamic finance operations, what it takes to design new banking products, and how to perform a number of roles within the industry. That knowledge can then be used to immediately transition into the industry where associates are able to earn $52,000 to $120,000/year!



I chose a diploma in Islamic finance as my course as I believe these days most organizations are either switching or adding Islamic Banking and Finance services, internationally. So, being a finance professional, it was really interesting to understand how they work, what kind of things they have to do to manage Islamic finance products and services, said a recent AIMS graduate. I would recommend the diploma in Islamic Banking and Finance to anyone, who is thinking of developing Islamic finance skills. I particularly liked that I could choose to study at my own pace, from anywhere, such as office or home.



To provide as much flexibility as possible, AIMS diploma in Islamic finance is completely available online. This ensures each student progresses at their own pace, and makes it easy to balance school with work and family. Plus, each of the highly interactive courses was developed by leading scholars from the Islamic banking industry, guaranteeing that students are able to receive the best possible education.





Tens of thousands of new Islamic finance professionals are needed each year to support the growing market. There has never been a better time to get started in the industry than with a diploma in Islamic banking. Go to AIMS diploma in Islamic banking page today, to learn more about the Islamic finance program and to start the enrollment process.



About the AIMS:



Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS) is a UK-based, globally recognized professional development Institution. AIMS offers professional certificates, masters diplomas and MBA degree programs that are 100% online and delivered through flexible learning environment.



