NavInfo, Tencent and GIC to invest in HERE; companies to develop location services for Chinese market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

HERE /

NavInfo, Tencent and GIC to invest in HERE; companies to develop location

services for Chinese market

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Eindhoven, Netherlands and Beijing and shenzhen, China and singapore - DECEMBER

27, 2016 - HERE, the Open Location Platform company, NavInfo Co., Ltd

("NavInfo"), a leading provider of digital maps and location services in China,

and Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent"), a leading provider of Internet value

added services in China, today announced their intention to form a strategic

partnership to develop and offer best-in-class location services for the Chinese

market.



Aside from the planned strategic partnership, NavInfo, and Tencent, together

with GIC, a leading global investment firm, also intend to jointly acquire a

10% stake in HERE, thereby further broadening the company's shareholder

structure. The planned transaction would result in AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler

AG reducing their indirect shareholding in HERE in equal measure. The

transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017, subject to

regulatory approvals.



The planned strategic partnership between HERE, NavInfo and Tencent includes:



The planned formation of a joint venture in China: HERE and NavInfo intend to

form a 50/50 joint venture in China enabling location services for Chinese and

global customers across a range of industries. Based on this cooperation, HERE,

a provider of maps and location services in almost 200 countries, would extend

its services to China making use of a wide range of NavInfo data and services.

* HERE and NavInfo plan to deploy and localize HERE's Auto SDK, a flexible and

modular software development toolkit for embedded in-car experiences, for

the Chinese market with its specific requirements.



* HERE and NavInfo intend to collaborate on the creation and provisioning of

high definition mapping and location services for autonomous cars to ensure

a consistent, industry-leading, global solution for a joint customer base.

* HERE and NavInfo intend to extend the range of HERE Internet of Things

solutions such as fleet management, on demand services and asset tracking to

the Chinese market based on a platform operated by the joint venture.

The planned joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals by the Chinese

authorities.



Tencent utilizing HERE in its own products and services: Tencent will explore

the use of mapping and location platform services and tools from HERE in its own

products and services both in China and internationally.



Product improvements and enhancements: HERE and Tencent will work together to

improve both companies' products to deliver even better experiences to their

customers and users and will explore new product and technology development

opportunities.



The planned business collaboration between HERE and Tencent is subject to

regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions.



HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek said: "Our intention has been to broaden our

shareholder base to reflect how location intelligence will fuel invention and

expansion across different industries in all parts of the world. We are

therefore excited to welcome NavInfo and Tencent both as strategic investors who

share our vision of the future and as partners with whom we will create

attractive new services for the Chinese market. We also welcome GIC as a

financial investor who values the long-term prospects of the company."



NavInfo CEO Patrick Cheng said: "The automotive industry is on the eve of

revolution to autonomous driving and alternative energy. We are excited about

joining forces and uniting market leaders to deliver outstanding value and take

our industry to the next level. NavInfo and HERE have a more than ten-year

cooperation history, and are now both in transformation phase to extend our

heritage in traditional navigation to intelligent location services and

autonomous driving solutions for a global customer base."



Tencent Vice President of Mobile Internet Group Julian Ma said: "The strategic

partnership with HERE demonstrates our commitment to connect our users with

best-in-class services. Combining HERE's world-leading location intelligence

technologies with Tencent's social strength, unique understanding of user

behavior and broad location data ecosystem, this collaboration further enhances

Tencent's location services. It also facilitates Tencent's exploration of future

technologies including autonomous driving and artificial intelligence."



Chief Investment Officer at GIC Private Equity, Choo Yong Cheen, said: "As a

long-term value investor, we are confident HERE is well-positioned to extend its

success in automotive space to areas of IoT, smart cities and fleet management.

We believe this strategic collaboration with NavInfo and Tencent will generate

good momentum for its global expansion and its development of HAD (Highly

automated driving) Map."



# # #



About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities

to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens

of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a

city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding

drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new

generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com



For enquiries, please contact:



HERE media relations

James Etheridge

+49 151 1004 1241

james.etheridge(at)here.com



Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme(at)here.com



About NavInfo

NavInfo is committed to creating the best location information platform in China

and to be a world-leading integrated solution provider in the areas of high

accuracy maps, telematics and autonomous driving. Through more than a decade of

development, the products and services of NavInfo have served industries ranging

from automotive, internet and mobile internet to government and enterprise

applications. In the global marketplace, NavInfo has gained widespread

recognition from numerous customers at home and abroad. To learn more about

NavInfo, please go to www.navinfo.com/en/



For enquiries, please contact:



NavInfo media relations

Qi Yun

+86 1861 813 3820

qiyun(at)navinfo.com



NavInfo investor relations

Qin Fang

+86 1368 306 0329

qinfang(at)navinfo.com



About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Every day,

hundreds of millions of people communicate, share experiences, consume

information and seek entertainment through our integrated platforms. Tencent's

diversified services include QQ, Weixin/ WeChat for communications; Qzone for

social networking; QQ Game Platform for online games; QQ.com and Tencent News

for information and Tencent Video for video content. Tencent was founded in

Shenzhen in 1998 and went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange in 2004. The Company is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng

Index. Tencent seeks to evolve with the Internet by investing in innovation,

providing a mutually beneficial environment for partners, and staying close to

users.



For enquiries, please contact:



Investor:

Catherine Chan

+86 755 86013388 ext 88369

+852 3148 5100

cchan(at)tencent.com



Tracy Huang

+86 755 86013388 ext 83731

+852 3148 5100

tracyqhuang(at)tencent.com



Media:

Canny Lo

+86 755 86013388 ext 66630

+852 3148 5100

cannylo(at)tencent.com



Limin Chen

+86 755 86013388 ext 56011

liminchen(at)tencent.com



About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to manage

Singapore's foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is

uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes,

including real estate, private equity, equities and fixed income. In private

equity, GIC invests through funds as well as directly in companies, partnering

with its fund managers and management teams to help world class businesses

achieve their objectives. GIC has investments in over 40 countries.

Headquartered in Singapore, GIC employs over 1,300 people across 10 offices in

key financial cities worldwide. For more information on GIC, please visit

www.GIC.com.sg.



For enquiries, please contact:



Jennifer Lewis

+65 68898383

jenniferlewis(at)gic.com.sg



Mah Lay Choon

+65 68896841

mahlaychoon(at)gic.com.sg





Download press release PDF :

http://hugin.info/171640/R/2067848/776497.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: HERE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://360.here.com



PressRelease by

HERE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/27/2016 - 02:00

Language: English

News-ID 514883

Character count: 10045

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HERE

Stadt: Berlin





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease