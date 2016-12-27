Best Selling Makeup Holder Announces Contest For Customer Of The Month

Cosmopolitan Collection announces that they will hold a contest for the customer of the month exclusively for fans of their top-selling makeup holder.

(firmenpresse) - The manufacturer of the best-selling makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection, announced today that they would award a customer of the month award each month.



"Customer support and feedback is the base for the growth in sales for our [makeup holder](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ)," said company spokesman Rob Bowser. "We are grateful for these loyal customers and want to thank them by celebrating them. Each month, we will select a customer who has contacted us with reviews, criticisms or feedback and name them customer of the month, provide them with a prize package and feature them on our social media posts."



Made of a transpartant, durable, acrylic plastic, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup holder is scratch resistant and easy to clean. The makeup holder comes in two pieces that can be used stacked or separated, and has various size compartments and drawers, to organize a broad range of products.



Over 140 customers have left reviews on the [Amazon.com](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) listing for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup holder. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "Bought this as a Christmas gift for our granddaughter - she absolutely loved it, and by morning she had her makeup all organized and sitting on her bathroom counter. Couldn't have chosen a better gift for her!" The average customer rating for the makeup holder is 4.5 out of 5 stars.



The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic makeup holder is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and is currently priced at $42.99. Amazon Prime customers receive free two-day shipping, and any combined order of $49 or more will ship for free for all customers.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





