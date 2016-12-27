Hollywood Juice Bar Dedicated To Being Innovative And Healthy

(firmenpresse) - Hollywood juice bar , Open Source Organics, prides itself on providing their community with 100% organic, vegan, raw foods, seven days a week. Their commitment to excellence has made them a cornerstone in health and wellness in Hollywood. Their Hollywood juice bar delivers only the most cutting edge health products that are both stimulating and refreshing. They even have a food truck that makes the rounds around the city, delivering health and freshness right to the customer.



The passionate staff at this Hollywood juice bar is comprised of genuinely authentic people that are dedicated to the health and wellness of their community and planet. They create innovative recipes that are not only healthy but also delicious, making it easy to stay healthy. Not only does the staff at Hollywood juice bar educate the community on how to live life as conscious human beings, but they are open to learning and improving themselves as well.



Hollywood juice bar also has a food truck that serves a condensed version of the storefront menu, but remains dedicated to the same values. Open Source Organics can be commonly found spreading the love in Santa Monica or Baldwin Hills. Hollywood juice bar food truck is the perfect place to stop for a healthy snack or drink. The staff that runs the food truck is just as friendly and genuine as the storefront team, so customers can feel free to ask any questions and stay awhile.



