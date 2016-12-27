Sax LLP To Host 401(k) Focus Event

401(k) information will be presented by the leader of their Employee Benefit Plan group

(firmenpresse) - Sax LLP, a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and financial services firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, will host an upcoming event focusing on 401(k) information. The event will be held on January 18, 2017 as part of Sax LLPs CFO Focus seminar series, monthly events that provide business advice to CFOs and other financial managers.



The 401(K) information event will be led by Jennifer Moroz, the head of Sax LLPs Employee Benefit Plan group. She will focus the events discussion on areas relevant to 401(k) plan preparation for the new year. Among the areas the discussion will touch on are fiduciary responsibilities and liability, compliance testing and a list of the top 10 401(k) plan deficiencies.



Jennifer Moroz, CPA is a Partner at Sax LLP with over 18 years of experience in auditing, accounting and advisory services. She specializes in defined contribution and benefit plan audits, 403(b) audits, DOL regulations and ERISA standards. A graduate of Villanova University, Ms. Moroz is a member of the American Institute of CPAs.



The January 18th event will last from 8:00-10:30 A.M. at the New Jersey offices of Sax LLP, located on the 3rd floor at 855 Valley Road in Clifton, NJ. CPE Credits are available for attending the event and breakfast will be served. More information on the event can be found at https://www.saxllp.com/january-18-401k-checkup-at-the-cfo-focus/ and those who want to register may do so by contacting bmadrigal(at)saxllp.com



Sax LLP is a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and advisory firm with a focus on forward-thinking and providing actionable advice. They serve the needs of closely held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations and high net-worth individuals. With over 60 years of experience in the industry, Sax is able to offer industry-specific expertise from advisors who follow a unique Client Service Delivery Model focused on customer-centric results.



Sax LLP maintains offices in Clifton, N.J. and New York City. They are a proud member of the RSM US Alliance, formerly the McGladrey Alliance, a select group of the top independent accounting and consulting firms with members all over the country. This membership allows Sax to provide their clients with access to the greater pool of talent and selection of specialty services afforded by RSMs nationwide network of thousands of professionals and dozens of offices. RSM further provides global resources through RSM International.





Sax LLP lists their values to be integrity, respect, excellence and commitment. The firm strives to understand and implement the specific vision of each of their clients. More information about Sax is available via the contact information provided below.



Contact:

Sax LLP

Address: 855 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: (973) 472-6250

Email: info(at)saxllp.com

Website: http://www.saxllp.com





