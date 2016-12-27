Schlemmer sponsors Red Bull KTM Factory Racing motorcycle team

With the overall winner of the recent Dakar Rally, the five-man rally team of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will carry the Schlemmer Group logo in 2017

(PresseBox) - In January, 146 of the world's best motorcycle riders will be competing under the harshest conditions in the world for victory in the most famous off-road race in the world. The 39th Dakar Rally, which has been held in South America since 2009, will for the first time be held in three countries in 2017: Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia.

The Schlemmer Group, which had already sponsored an individual driver last season, is supporting the five-man motorcycle team of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing whose driver Toby Price from Australia was the overall winner last year.

"In the toughest race in the world, both human beings and vehicles are exposed to the most extreme conditions. The experience gained from this ultimate endurance test will flow into the recently initiated development cooperation between Schlemmer and the manufacturer KTM in order to also establish our innovative cable protection components in motorcycle sports," explains Josef Minster, CEO of the Schlemmer Group.

The Dakar Rally starts on 2 January in Paraguay's capital Asunción and after about 9,000 km ends in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on 14 January. Toby Price (Australia), Sam Sunderland (Great Britain), Matthias Walkner (Austria), Ivan Ramirez (Mexico) and Laia Sanz (Spain) will be lining up for KTM's works team.



The Schlemmer Group is a global technology expert, which has focused on the development and production of highly specialised synthetics and metal solutions. Building on 60 years of experience in cable protection, the group of companies headquartered in Poing, Upper Bavaria has become one of the leading and most comprehensive value added providers, supporting its clients as an intelligent consulting and service partner. In addition to the core Automotive business area, the Schlemmer Group also pursues activities in a wide range of other sectors with its Industry and Appliances business areas. Over 60 sites throughout the world, almost 30 production plants at strategically important locations and a mobile factory enable the company to simultaneously implement global strategies and enjoy a local presence in development production and sales. The company's more than 2,500 employees generated consolidated net sales of EUR 263 million in 2015.



Further information: www.schlemmer.com and www.schlemmer-ecotech.com

The Schlemmer Group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schlemmer.group





