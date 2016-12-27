Colonoscopy Los Angeles Offered By Highly Regarded Gastroenterologist

Acclaimed gastroenterologist Dr. Berookim, offers top-tier Colonoscopy Los Angeles. Peyton Berookim, MD, FACG is a double board-certified Gastroenterologist and Internist.
(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim uses Colonoscopy Los Angeles to evaluate the health of the clients colon. Colonoscopy is considered the single most effective procedure to screen for colorectal cancer. It is recommended to have your first colonoscopy at age 50. Colon cancer is very treatable when discovered early. Colonoscopy Los Angeles specialist, Dr. Berookim, will be able to precisely diagnose your individual situation and accurately prescribe treatment.
For years, patients have come to Dr. Berookim for their Colonoscopy Los Angeles. He is dedicated to resolving his patients needs and keeping them informed. More than 136,000 new patients are diagnosed every year with colon cancer. Dr. Berookim has dedicated his practice to prevention and screening of colon cancer. His expertise and experience in Colonoscopy Los Angeles ensures that test results are accurate.
Dr. Berookim offers healthy patients the opportunity to schedule Colonoscopy Los Angeles without an initial pre-op consultation. This aims to save patients money and time to ensuring that individuals will schedule this potentially life saving procedure. Patients with no pre-existing medical conditions are typically ideal candidates for this fast track procedure. Dr. Berookim is sure to educate his patients throughout their Colonoscopy Los Angeles treatment.
About Dr. Berookim
Dr. Berookim has earned double board certification from the American Board of Gastroenterology and the American Board of Internal Medicine. This ensures he has met the highest standard of training, experience, ethics and knowledge in gastroenterology. He uses these skills to provide first-rate care to his patients. His expertise lies in Colonoscopy Los Angeles and colon cancer prevention. To learn more about Dr. Berookim and his practice, visit http://colonoscopy-losangeles.com
