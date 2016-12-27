Discount Ending Soon For Top Selling Colored Gel Pen Set By Teddy Shake

Teddy Shake announced that the discount will end soon for their 105-piece colored gel pen set.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake launched their 105-piece [colored gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_NCgwybHKRSDW4) almost two months ago. Since that time, their gel pen set has become a top seller on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner, and become a favorite among customers. In order to increase business through the initial launch of the gel pens, Teddy Shake opted to discount the pens. This discount will be ending soon.



"When we launched our colored gel pens last month, we were unsure how customer response would be," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Selling items on Amazon is a unique situation. Amazon enables us to sell our products anywhere and handles the shipping of the products, but potential customers have to find you before they purchase. We lowered the price of our gel pens for the past month and a half to gain these new customers. This has been successful, and we now have a very loyal base of customers. In addition, customer reviews are starting to come in. This discount will end effective the first of the year."



The Teddy Shake gel pens are superior to all other gel pen products on the market. The Teddy Shake gel pens come in a broad range of colors that vary from neon to metallic, to neon and last significantly longer than other gel pens, as they contain 60% more ink. This ink is acid-free, lead-free and [non-toxic](https://www.amazon.com/review/R36AENFSPQVZD1), which make the pens safe for use by children. The colored gel pens can be used in journaling, scrapbooking, coloring, writing or any range of art projects.



The Teddy Shake colored 105-piece gel pen set is currently priced at $24.99, with free shippinging provided on any purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

+1

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Bailey Anderson

Miami, FL, 33131 United States



