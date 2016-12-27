Best Scar Cream By SmoothRx Announces Development Of New Website For Customers

SmoothRx announces that a new website is in development for their best scar cream.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx's best scar cream is the #1 ranked scar removal cream on Amazon.com. Since the launch of the cream nearly two years ago, the [best scar cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) has gained a loyal customer following. In order to better serve these customers, SmoothRx announced that a new website is in development.



"We are very grateful for the loyal following of customers we have gained over the past two years," said SmoothRx spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our favorite part is the stories. There have been stories of how our product has helped our customers, helped their scars and stretch marks to fade, helped their confidence to grow. We love these stories, and hope to feature more of them on an updated website."



Made of the highest quality all-natural ingredients, the SmoothRx scar removal cream has a natural smell. Ingredients in the cream include jojoba oil, olive oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, mango butter, rose hip seed oil and grapefruit seed extract. These ingredients combine to form a cream that is moisturizing and improves the elasticity of the skin by increasing hydration. This increased elasticity can help prevent new stretch marks or scars from forming.



So far, over 150 customers have written reviews for the best scar cream by SmoothRx. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "Unfortunately, I didn't think to do a before picture. This stuff is truly amazing!! I really didn't expect to find anything to help my scars ever after all the products I've gone through, but this has worked amazingly! Every few days I see a MAJOR change!! Thanks so much!"



Currently priced at $19.95, the SmoothRx best scar cream is sold exclusively on Amazon.com.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for [stretch mark removal](https://www.amazon.com/review/R1LJUXHONNSTID), acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

