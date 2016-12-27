#1 Ranked Flamingo Pool Float Available For Best Price On Amazon.com

Teddy Shake guarantees that their top-selling flamingo pool float is available for best price on Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their flamingo pool float just a few months ago, the Teddy Shake float has gained a very loyal following. The [flamingo pool float](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_Odwwyb088E1FY) is currently the #1 ranked float on Amazon.com. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson made a statement this week reassuring customers that the pool float sold on Amazon is the best price for the float.



"During the holiday season, you often see people purchase extra inventory of popular products, then sell those products at an increase," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We want to ensure customers that if they buy the Teddy Shake flamingo pool float from Amazon.com, that price will be the best price available for the pool float."



Measuring 80-inches in length, the Teddy Shake [pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_Odwwyb088E1FY) pool float is made of a bright pink vinyl that is durable and free from harmful chemicals.



Over 200 satisfied customers have written reviews for the Teddy Shake pool float on Amazon.com, with the average rating a 4.9 out of 5 stars. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said "I was sooooo super excited to get this! I didn't expect how big it truly was but it is HUGE for sure! It is so sturdy that it even holds a large amount of weight. The kids absolutely love it! It's so much fun! It's made a thick material that is really durable. I've even had multiple kids and adults piled on it and it works great still! Can't wait to use this next summer!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99, with free shipping offered on any combined purchase of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

