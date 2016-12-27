       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Kitron signs contract worth NOK 300 million

(2016-12-27) Kitron has signed an agreement with a leading industrial supplier.
The potential contract value is NOK 300 million over a three-year period. The
agreement covers manufacturing of electronics and related technical services for
automation and power technologies.

Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway, will handle the main part of the production
and all deliverables. Part of the manufacturing is planned to take place at
Kitron's factories in Lithuania and China.

"Our ability to provide advanced industrialization services, test development on
our proprietary SATS platform as well as cost effective automation in
manufacturing were important factors in winning this contract. The agreement
confirms our leading position as an EMS supplier for the Industrial segment in
Scandinavia," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.

For further information please contact:
Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway, tel. +47 91 39 23 60
E-mail: investorrelations(at)kitron.com

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services
companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defense, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and
Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania,
Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 1.95
billion in 2015 and has about 1,250 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Date: 12/27/2016 - 08:30
Language: English
News-ID 514902
Character count: 2133
