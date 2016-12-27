Neste to acquire pre-treatment and storage capacity for renewable raw materials in the Netherlands as part of the company's growth program

Neste has signed an agreement with Electrawinds ReFuel B.V. on the acquisition

of a former biodiesel plant in Sluiskil in the Netherlands. Neste intends to use

the Sluiskil plant for the storage and pre-treatment of renewable raw materials

for the company's renewable diesel refineries.



"By acquiring the Sluiskil plant, we enable expanding our raw material base

further. Many new raw materials are wastes and residues that are difficult to

process, and they require good pre-treatment before renewable diesel or aviation

fuel can be produced from them. The pre-treatment capacity and storage tanks at

Sluiskil also contribute to facilitating our future growth," says Kaisa Hietala,

Executive Vice President of Renewable Products at Neste.



The aim is to complete the transaction during the first quarter of 2017. The

purchase price will not be disclosed.



Previously, conventional FAME biodiesel was produced at Sluiskil. The plant has

not been in production since January 2015, and it will enter into pre-treatment

and storage use after maintenance work during the second half of 2017. In its

renewable products business, Neste aims to continue to focus on refining

premium-quality renewable diesel, which can be used in all diesel engines as

such and cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional

fossil diesel.



Further information:

Kaisa Hietala, EVP, Renewable Products, tel. +358 10 458 4128



Neste in brief



Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of



transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services

allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality

renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the

world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,

and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics

industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and

sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at

EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable

companies in the world. Read more: neste.com









