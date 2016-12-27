(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Neste Corporation
Press Release
27 December 2016 at 9.30 am. (EET)
Neste to acquire pre-treatment and storage capacity for renewable raw materials
in the Netherlands as part of the company's growth program
Neste has signed an agreement with Electrawinds ReFuel B.V. on the acquisition
of a former biodiesel plant in Sluiskil in the Netherlands. Neste intends to use
the Sluiskil plant for the storage and pre-treatment of renewable raw materials
for the company's renewable diesel refineries.
"By acquiring the Sluiskil plant, we enable expanding our raw material base
further. Many new raw materials are wastes and residues that are difficult to
process, and they require good pre-treatment before renewable diesel or aviation
fuel can be produced from them. The pre-treatment capacity and storage tanks at
Sluiskil also contribute to facilitating our future growth," says Kaisa Hietala,
Executive Vice President of Renewable Products at Neste.
The aim is to complete the transaction during the first quarter of 2017. The
purchase price will not be disclosed.
Previously, conventional FAME biodiesel was produced at Sluiskil. The plant has
not been in production since January 2015, and it will enter into pre-treatment
and storage use after maintenance work during the second half of 2017. In its
renewable products business, Neste aims to continue to focus on refining
premium-quality renewable diesel, which can be used in all diesel engines as
such and cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional
fossil diesel.
Neste Corporation
Osmo Kammonen
Senior Vice President, Communications and Brand Marketing
Further information:
Kaisa Hietala, EVP, Renewable Products, tel. +358 10 458 4128
Neste in brief
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of
transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services
allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality
renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the
world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,
and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics
industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and
sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at
EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable
companies in the world. Read more: neste.com
